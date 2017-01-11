87 % gas pilferage in Kalat district: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday informed the Senate that 87 per cent of gas supplied to Kalat from Quetta was being theft.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Usman Khan Kakar and others regarding the low pressure of gas in various areas of district Kalat, Balochistan, the minister said the issue could not be addressed with mere laying of additional gas pipelines.

“There was a need to control the gas theft so that the consumers could get the required pressure”, he said.

He said there were 10,500 gas consumers in Kalat and their demand stood at 3 and 1 million cubic feet in summer and winter seasons.

The minister observed that currently 12 million cubic feet of gas was being supplied to Kalat but due to gas theft some areas were not receiving proper pressure.

He also requested the chair to refer the matter to the concerned committee for detailed deliberation.

Later, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani referred the matter to

the concerned committee with direction to present its report in the House within 45 days.