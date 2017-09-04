85KM long 220 KV transmission line constructed by NTDC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP): Eighty-five km long 220 KV transmission line

has been constructed by the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) in Sindh.

A spokesman of the company told Radio Pakistan the newly constructed

transmission line is successfully transforming three hundred and thirty eight MW electricity from the new Jhampir wind claster in Sindh to the national grid.

The sources said that the transmission line originates from Jhampir

and concludes at Tando Muhammad Khan some thirty-five km from Hyderabad.