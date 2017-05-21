80 millions Pakistanis suffering from Physiological, mental illness: Dr Ayesha

ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP):Renowned Parapsychologist, hypnotherapist and Spiritual healer Dr .Ayesha Ali on has said that around 80 million Pakistanis are suffering from Physiological ,neurotic disorder and facing spiritual ,physical ,mental and emotional illness all over the country.

Pakistan has 59.7 percent of young people, which was second largest of total population are not getting equal opportunities of education ,health, employment and lacking the life style according to the international standards causing distress and anxiety in young population of the country, said Dr. Ayesha in addressing to the press conference in National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad here on Sunday.

Dr Ayesha announced that “We would be inaugurated the first Mental Health Institute and Treatment Centre (MHITC) of Pakistan in scenic land of nature “Nathiagali ” district Abbottabad (KP) on May 22 ,2017 for provide the facilities of psychological and mental health to the people of the region.

She said that already half acre land been acquired for this project to initiate this great cause for serving humanity and proving treatment to the common masses.

Dr. Ayesha said that the institute would work on two different component, first proving training to the new comers for their

capacity building and also hospital for providing treatment to the

patient.

She said that the state of art institution to equipped with all modern facilities including the trained staff to proving all treatment to the people suffering from psychological ad mental decease in MHITC.

“We would provide the free LTTCP Therapy treatment to our patient according to the eligibility in MHITC Abbottabad,”she said.

Dr Ayesha informed the media person that “We would introduce

the “Life Changing Package ” to down trodden children’s for providing them modern education faculties including all other life facilities for changing the life of 10 children’s in each phase from humble background.This projects would be initiated from Lahore.

She said that in this motivational package initially choose the 10 children from lower strata to change their life through education and give them excess to all facilities to achieve their life objectives.

Main purpose of the project would be provide motivation to the wealthy people for initiate their help and facilitate the children’s of have not’s for changing their life to benefitted the society.

She said that lack of resources and warlike like situation in past three decades in different regions of the country also caused massive damage not only to the region’s infrastructure and economy but also to the human element, both socially and psychologically.

Ayesha said that mass trauma events pose a major challenge for the government and sadly there seems to be no suitable model for

effective, timely and affordable care for addressing the psychological needs of mass trauma survivors in Pakistan.

The common theme that had been emerging over the past in respect to the psychological symptoms in war and conflict, different type of violence including domestic violence to women and as whole in population are posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression,

anxiety, insomnia, eating disorders, suicide ideation, avoidant

behaviors, feelings of despair, helplessness, insecurity, fear and

stress are commonly seen also among the people of an unstable

region, she added.