80-90% commercial activities in residential areas removed: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Development and Administration Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Thursday informed the Senate that 80-90 per cent commercial activities in the residential areas of the Federal Capital had been removed.

Responding to a calling attention notice raised by Tahir Hussain Mashhadi regarding the inconvenience caused to the residents of

Islamabad due to the blockage of roads by government and private offices and embassies located in the residential areas, he said over 2,000 commercial activities had been removed from the residential areas.

Two out of 28 embassies of various countries, he said, had also been shifted to the Diplomatic Enclave while the remaining 26 would be shifted to their allocated space.

Barricades outside the embassies, he added, had been reduced to a reasonable extent.

He said some schools were still working in the residential areas as they could not be abruptly closed in order to save educational career of children.

Tariq Fazal said the Islamabad Safe City Project costing Rs 5 billion

was near to completion. The project had greatly helped reduced incidents of terrorism and other crimes in the Capital, he added.