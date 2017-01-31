8 private member bills introduced in NA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): As many as eight private members bills were presented before the National Assembly here on Tuesday.

The Bills included the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Compulsory Solid Waste Management and Recycling Bill, 2017, the Health Insurance Scheme for Disabled Persons Bill, 2017, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2017 (Amendment in Article 37), the Poisons (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Indus River System Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq referred the bills to the concerned standing committees for further deliberation after non-opposing by the treasury benches.

The bills were moved by S.A Iqbal Quadri, Major Tahir Iqbal, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Naeema Kishwer Khan, Saman Sultana Jafri, Surriya Asghar, Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub and Saman Sultana Jafri in the House respectively.

Major Tahir Iqbal while presenting salient feature of the compulsory bill said that the plastic bags were injurious to the health and the bill aimed at disposal of solid waste material properly.

Ms Naeema Kishwar while presenting the bill to control liquor in the country as it is against the law and norm of Islam. She said that Liquor should be included in the drugs.

Meanwhile the House rejected the seven bills including The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) bill 2017, The Capital Development Authority Amendment bill 2017, The Constitution Amendment Bill 2017(Amendment in Article 156), The Pakistan Panel Code Amendment bill 2017, The Prohibition of smoking and protection of Non-Smokers Health Amendment Bill 2017, The National Commission for Child Rights Bill 2017 and The Pakistan Citizenship Amendment Bill 2017.