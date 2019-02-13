8 MoUs to be signed during Saudi crown prince visit to Pakistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, turning their ‘excellent bilateral relations into a strong economic partnership’.

“With the visit of Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are going to witness an unprecedented level of closeness based on solid economic integration,” he said at a press briefing regarding the upcoming two-day visit of Saudi crown prince to Islamabad from February 16 to17.