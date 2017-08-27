8 killed in road accident in Afghanistan

KABUL, Aug 27 (APP/Xinhua): Atleast eight people have been confirmed dead and four others were wounded in a traffic accident that happened in Afghanistan’s northern Baghlan province on Sunday, a police official, Mohammad Nabi Nabizada, said.

The deadly accident, according to the official, took place on the highway linking Baghlan’s provincial capital Pul-e-Khumri to Kabul when two passenger vehicles collided in Pul-e-Ghorbandiha area.

Of the four injured, some are in critical conditions, the official added.

Blaming reckless driving for the deadly crash, the official said that

careless driving often leads to deadly accidents in the province.