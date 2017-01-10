75,000 youth trained in demand-driven trades under PM’s Youth Skill Development Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Skill
Development Programme (PMYSDP) has trained 75,000 youth both male and female during last three years in more than 100 demand-driven trades across Pakistan.
The scheme has been launched to impart training to unemployed
youth of the country to acquire productive skills for gainful
employment, Chairperson of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Ms.
Leila Khan said on Tuesday.
Leila Khan termed the scheme as remarkable initiative of
Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) government for socio-economic
development of youth in a bid to combat soaring unemployment.
She said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission
(NAVTTC), Ministry of Education and Trainings is executing the
Scheme in collaboration with Provincial TEVTAs and other 340
Government/Private Sector Skills Training Institutes which design
the trainings as per modern needs.
Sharing three years statistics of the Scheme under PM’s Youth
Programme, Leila Khan said Phase-I and II has been successfully
completed under which 50,000 youth were provided training to enhance
employment opportunities, alleviate poverty and provide skilled
workforce to large, medium and small scale industry.
She said Phase-lll of the Programme has been divided into two
batches and 25,000 youth have been successfully trained in first
batch. The training classes of another 25,000 trainees under Phase
III (Batch-II) have commenced in demand driven trades from January
2 this year.
The Chairperson said 33 percent of total training slots are
reserved for female trainees. Madaris graduates and disabled youth
are also catered to under this Scheme.
Replying to a question, she said all young men/women aged up
to 35 years with middle level education are eligible for the
training while on average fee support is Rs.5,000 per month for six
months. The stipend is Rs. 3000 per month for six months and Rs.
4000 per month per student for students from Federally Administered
Tribal areas (FATA). In few trades free Tool-Kits is also provided.
The Chairperson said the budget allocation for Phase-III
(2015-16) was Rs.2.63 billion, Phase-II (2014-15) was Rs.1.187
billion and Phase-I (2013-14) the budget allocation was Rs.800
million. The students selected for trainings as per NFC award
quotas.
Leila Khan said Prime Minister’s Youth Programme includes
six schemes – PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, PM’s Interest Free
Loan Scheme, PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, PM’s (National)
Programme for Provision of Laptops to Talented Students, PM’s Fee
Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas, and PM’s Youth
Training Scheme.
