Coles to coach Pakistan’s women cricket team

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Kiwi cricket coach Mark Coles is all

set to take charge of Pakistan’s women cricket team against New

Zealand next month.

Pakistan women team will play four Twenty20 against New

Zealand, along with three ODIs. The ICC Women Championship will run

over a four-year cycle in which all the teams will play three ODIs

against each other either at home or away. The first round matches

between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at Sharjah on

October 31, November 2 and November 5. The four T20s will be played

on November 8, 9, 12 and 14.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official

confirmed that Coles will coach the Pakistan women players. However

according to stuff.co.nz, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur suggested

Coles name for the job.

Coles said the gig will help his coaching development, and he

hopes to help improve a group of players who are on the rise in

women’s cricket. Coles also suggested taking some of the expectation

off the players shoulders could help them to play with freedom on

the pitch.

Pakistan are well known for their passionate fans, and dealing

with that is something Coles hopes to help the players with against

New Zealand.

“Obviously the public just want them to win, like any

international team. The team has been developing really nicely so

hopefully we can continue that.”

Coles said it will feel strange coaching against New Zealand,

and several players he knows well. Pakistan’s women lost all seven

matches at the Cricket World Cup, finishing eighth in the round

robin.