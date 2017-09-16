Sarfraz attributes victory against World XI to team efforts

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): Pakistan cricket captain, Safraz Ahmad has

attributed teams success in the third and last T20 international and winning the Independence Cup series 2-1 to collective team efforts.

“All the players worked really hard and led the team to title

victory in the three match series which is a big achievement on part

of this young side” he said in his post match comments after Pakistan

beat the World XI 2-1 here on Friday night at the Gadaffi stadium.

“I am very thrilled and delighted that we won in front of our

crowd on our ground and this success has marked the return of

international cricket in Pakistan”, said a visibly joyous Sarfraz.

He praised the superb batting of man of the match Ahmad Shahzad

and opener Fakhar Zaman for leading the team to decent total which

the opposition failed to chase.

“Shahzad played a fine knock and built the innings through sound

partnerships which consolidated our score and our bowlers did a

tremendous job by restricting the World XI from achieving the target”,

he said.

The home captain said the young players are gelling into mature

players with each passing day. “ But still they have to go a long way

as we are building this team for one day and test matches and greater efforts are needed on part of the players to prove themselves for all

the three formats of the game.

“I am happy that we won the series after our success in the

champions trophy and I am confident that we will be able to maintain consistency in our coming assignments”,he asserted.

He said a visible improvement has been seen in players fitness

and fielding which was evident that five players of the world XI were

run out.

“The credit of this positive change goes to our coaching and

training staff, specially our coach Mickey Arthur and we are thankful

to him for making our team balanced in all departments of the game”,

he said.

He said the tour of world XI was a big way of learning for the

young players and he is delighted to see that the young players are

working hard and performing to best of their ability and potential.

“After losing the second game the team made come back with

determination and team efforts”,he said.

Sarfraz Ahmad expressed his gratitude to the World XI for visiting

Pakistan and bringing back international country.

“It was a very interesting series and the world XI tour paved the

way for the resumption of international cricket and we look forward

to host them again”, said Sarfraz.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board for

arranging the tour of World XI and also thanked to the security forces

and allied departments for ensuring top security during the tour of

the World XI.