72 operational, non-operational awards conferred upon PAF officers, airmen

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman Thursday conferred 72 operational and non-operational military awards upon PAF officers and airmen.

The awards were awarded in an investiture ceremony, held here at the PAF Headquarters, in recognition of the officers and airmen’s distinguished services.

“In the ceremony, 30 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) PAF Officers, 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), eight Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred upon PAF Officers, while three Tamgha-i-Basalat and nine Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) Class-I were conferred upon PAF JCOs & Airmen,” a PAF press release said.

The awards were given in recognition of the acts of extreme devotion to duty rendered by the officers and airmen, for positively contributing towards the overall efficiency of the service.

A large number of PAF high ranking officers and personnel attended the ceremony.

Following are the names of the SITARA-I-IMTIAZ (Military) award recipients: Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Zahid Mahmood, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Athar Shams, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, Air Cdre Noor Ilahi Bajwa, Air Cdre Syed Muhammad Ali, Air Cdre Muhammad Mughees Afzal, Air Cdre Sajid Mahmood, Air Cdre Nadeem Khalid, Air Cdre Sikandar Hayat Niazi, Air Cdre Jibran Saleem Butt, Air Cdre Irfan Sabir, Air Cdre Muiz-Ud-Din Shami, Air Cdre Ahmad Hassan, Air Cdre Muhammad Shuaib, Air Cdre Zia-Ur-Rehman, Air Cdre Syed Sabahat Hassan Shah, Air Cdre Haider Raza Khan, Air Cdre Moazzam Shahzad, Air Cdre Ch Iftikhar Ahmad, Air Cdre Arif Saleem, Air Cdre Raja Abdul Basit, Gp Capt Khawar Javed, Gp Capt Nadeem Yousaf, Gp Capt Amir Sarwar, Gp Capt Gohar Majeed, Gp Capt Saqib Mahmood Jan, Gp Capt Shakeel Safdar, Gp Capt Khalid Masood Syed, Gp Capt Muhammad Ibrahim and Gp Capt Tahir Rehman.

The officers who received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) awards include Gp Capt Zahid-Ul-Hassan, Gp Capt Noman Khalil, Gp Capt Zulfiqar Ali Shaheen, Gp Capt Hafiz Javed Iqbal, Gp Capt Tariq Azeem, Gp Capt Agha Mehr Gul, Gp Capt Nasir Jamal Khattak, Gp Capt Syed Shahzada Alam, Gp Capt Omair Ahmed Najmi, Gp Capt Aatir Mehboob, Gp Capt Hashim Khan, Gp Capt Sohail Ahmed, Gp Capt Syed Muhammad Ali, Gp Capt Salman Ahmad Malik, Gp Capt Saifullah, Gp Capt Abdus Salam, Wg Cdr Muhammad Anjum Saeed, Wg Cdr Mutahir-Ul-Islam, Wg Cdr Mahmood Ahmad Qureshi, Wg Cdr M Suleman Khalid Mughal, Wg Cdr Malik Imran-E-Adalat, Wg Cdr Muhammad Altaf Saeed (Posthumous)

The recipients of Tamgha-i-Basalat (Serving) award included Wg Cdr Yasir Shafiq Malik, Sqn Ldr Syed Ahmed Faraz, Sqn Ldr Tariq Wahid Malik, Sqn Ldr Furqan Ahmad Latif, Sqn Ldr Syed Salman Ali Shahid, Sqn Ldr Ahmad Sami Sawhney, Sqn Ldr Umair Azam, Flt Lt Sarfraz Ahmad, Snr Tech Muhammad Wakeel, Jnr Tech Taimur Ahmed and Jnr Tech Muhammad Zubair Moaaz.

While, the Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military) CLASS-I awards were received by Chf Wrt Off Zafar Iqbal, Chf Wrt Off Arshad Mahmood, Chf Wrt Off Falak Sher, Chf Wrt Off Muhammad Tajammal, Chf Wrt Off Hafeez Khan, Chf Wrt Off Sajid Mehmood, Asstt Wrt Off Muhammad Javed, Asstt Wrt Off Muhammad Amin and Asstt Wrt Off Umar Draz.