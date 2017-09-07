Cabinet condemns genocide of Rohingya Muslims; calls for

immediate steps to stop atrocities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): The federal cabinet on Thursday

condemned the cold-blooded and callous genocide of innocent

Rohingya Muslims, including women, children and even infants

under the direct patronage of state institutions of Myanmar.

The cabinet, which met here with Prime Minister Shahid

Khaqan Abbasi in chair, passed a resolution against Myanmar on

the Rohingya genocide that called upon the Nobel laureate Aung

San Suu Kyi to take immediate steps to stop the atrocities

being committed in Myanmar where her party is in power.

“The brutal and barbaric acts perpetrated against the

unarmed civilian population not only constitute state

terrorism, but also question the collective human conscience

across nations and societies. These atrocities have also

revealed the appalling hypocrisy of the democratic leadership

of Myanmar,” the cabinet said in its resolution.

“We also call upon the United Nations to take the lead,

which it must under its mandate, in stopping immediately the

genocide of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar,” the resolution added.