9th Interiors Pakistan Expo from Dec 15

LAHORE, Sept 01 (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is set

to hold the 9th Interiors Pakistan Expo-2017 from December 15 here

at Expo centre to promote and introduce Pakistani interiors, furniture

and accessories in and outside Pakistan.

According to PFC sources on Friday, the exhibition will help in

opening new vistas and venues to the amazing potential of Pakistani furniture, fixtures and respective furnishing goods that is produced

with high quality.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that essence of this

mega furniture exhibition is to promote the furniture and associated

Pakistan made products at local and international level.

He said that China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong,

Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok had been invited for

participation while delegations from other countries were also

expected.

He said this mega event would also be attended by members of the diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation.

He said almost 100 brands would be exhibited at the event. Master

Foam is the official sponsor of the event while more than 70 leading

local companies and interior designers would display their products and

as per previous trend nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people were likely to

visit this mega exhibition.

Visitors on the lookout for buying furniture would be able to

enjoy special discount of up to 20 per cent on different items exhibited

at the event.

He said this exhibition would also provide the younger designers

and architects to study the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

He said PFC is the only platform available to all small, medium

and large furniture manufacturing companies in the country to promote

their business and furniture related accessories.

He said the PFC aims at promoting industry friendly legislation, improve supply chain, market Pakistani furniture locally as well as internationally, create skilled human resource at all levels, upgrade manufacturing technology, set and monitor quality standards for products sold by brands under its umbrella.

He said they were pursuing the government to enhance trade and manufacturing that was not limited just to the furniture hubs of Chiniot, Gujrat, Peshawar and Gojra, instead they aim to expand the reach, where skilled artisans and carpenters convert wood into art.

He said they believe that furniture sector would not only generate foreign exchange but also create potential jobs, and above all help the Pakistani furniture industry gain global recognition.

Mian Kashif demanded the government to establish exclusive expo

centres for furniture industry one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala,

Sialkot, Peshawar and Quetta, especially for Lahore, Karachi and

Islamabad.

“Only 25 per cent industrialists and traders of the country visit Karachi fairs and after the establishment of new expo centres with

greater facilities more people would come to theses cities to increase

their trade with foreigners and local investors,” he hoped.

He said PFC is not only focusing to hold exhibitions in Pakistan

only but also continuing its work to develop the country’s presence in

more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers to enter international market,”.