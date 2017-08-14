70th Pakistan Independence Day Celebrations in UAE

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The 70th Independence Day of Pakistan was

celebrated in UAE on Monday with national zeal and fervor.

Most important events were, Flag Hoisting Ceremonies at the premises

of the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, said a messege received here from UAE.

A large number of UAE-based Pakistanis including women and children

attended the ceremonies.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan hoisted the national flag

in Pakistan Embassy, Abu Dhabi.

Independence Day Messages of President and Prime Minister were read

out on the occasion.

The ambassador said the day was being celebrated with the conviction

that it would be a harbinger of political, economic and social stability. He said the independence should also be considered as a day of introspection and to ponder over as how we can re-direct our energies to the development of Pakistan to be able to stand tall among the comity of nations.

He particularly appreciated the UAE leadership’s special affiliation

towards Pakistan and said leaders of the two countries were keen on

further strengthening bilateral relations.

The ambassador also lauded the role of the Pakistani community in

supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

He urged the community to pledge that they would continue to strive

for making Pakistan a strong and prosperous country moving towards the goal of development, with faith and conviction, unity and discipline.

Cake-cutting ceremonies were held at both places to commemorate the

Independence Day.

Independence Day ceremonies concluded with prayers for progress,

prosperity and solidarity of the country.