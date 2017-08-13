70th Independence Day to be celebrated with full passion: Maiza Hameed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary Capital

Administration and Development Division, Maiza Hameed Saturday said

that all the arrangements had been finalized to celebrate 70th

Independence Day with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Talking to APP here, she said that in order to celebrate the

Independence Day, preparation was in full swing in educational

institutions of federal capital.

She said that speech and national songs competitions were being

organized in different educational institutions and the prizes among

the winners would be distributed.

She also informed that the independence day would be started in the

educational institutions by hosting national flag ceremony and special prayers would be offered for the peace and prosperity of the country.

The parliamentary secretary further said father of the nation

Quid -e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his companions had dreamed an

Independence, peaceful and democratic Pakistan in which the

fundamental rights of citizens could be ensured.

She said in order to fulfill the vision of the founders of the

mother land, whole nation would have to put their collective

struggles for the development of country.