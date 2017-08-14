70th Independence Day of Pakistan Celebrated in Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The 70th Independence Day of Pakistan

was celebrated in Ankara in an impressive ceremony at Pakistan

Embassy in Ankara on Monday.

Charge d’Affaires of Pakistan to Turkey, Syed Ali Asad Gilani,

raised the Pakistan flag on the tune of the National Anthem in

the presence of members of Pakistani community, Pakistani students and Embassy officials and their families, said a press release recieved here.

The special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan

were read out on the occasion.

In his remarks on the occasion, Syed Ali Asad Gilani paid

tributes to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and

the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers, which resulted in the creation of Pakistan 70 years ago.

He said “Pakistan’s national interests should be above our personal

interests. We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for our motherland.”

“Participation of Turkish Air Force’s “Solo Turk” in

independence day celebrations of Pakistan through its unique

performance in air show has won the hearts of the entire Pakistani

nation,” said Charge d’Affaires Ali Asad Gilani.

Solo Turk team pilots, Captain Erhan Gunar and Captain Serdar

Dogan are participating in largest ever air show in the country’s

history, being held at Islamabad and Karachi today.

Ali Asad Gilani informed the participants that Pakistan and

Turkey would soon issue a joint postage stamp as part of the

celebrations of the 70th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence as

well as the 70th Year of Pakistan-Turkey Diplomatic relations.

Afterwards, flanked by Pakistani children, Charge d’Affaires

Ali Asad Gilani cut the Independence Day cake.