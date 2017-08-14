70th Independence Day observed in Balochistan

QUETTA, Aug 14 (APP): The 70th Independence Day of Islamic Republic

of Pakistan was observed on Monday in parts of Balochistan with national fervour and

solemnity.

The day began with special prayers in the mosques for unity, solidarity

and prosperity of the country.

21-gun salute was presented after the Fajar prayer to mark the day in

the provincial capital.

The principal ceremony was held at the “Sabzazar” of the Balochistan

Assembly which was attended by Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Nawab Sana Ullah Khan

Zehri and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani.

The CM along with Speaker Balochistan Assembly hoisted national flag in

the premises of Balochistan Assembly.

Lieutenant General Aamir Raiz, Commander Southern Command and other

security forces officials attended the national flag hoisting ceremony.

Provincial ministers including former CM Balochistan, Dr Abdul Malik, Nawab

Muhammad Khan Shahwani, Mir Asim Kurd Gailu, Mujeebur Rehman Muhammad Hassani,

Abdul Reheem Ziaratwal, Dr Hamid Khan Achakzai and senior civil officials were also

present on the occasion.

Addressing at a ceremony, the CM said that once again terrorist attacked

on security forces and citizens in Quetta for disrupting the celebrations of 70th

Independence Day of Pakistan.

He presented his salutation to the cops of security forces and

citizens who had been martyred two days back in a suicide terror attack.

He appreciated the security forces’ role who were playing important

role across the province in order to maintain peace.

He said that cowardly attack did not weak our commitments but these kind

of activities more strengthen the unity of a nation.

“China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other ongoing projects will remove prolong

deprivation of the province and will bring prosperity in the region”, he added.

He said that provincial government were taking solid measures to protect life of citizens

and property in the province.

He said “we have political disagreement but we all celebrated 70th Independence Day of

Pakistan as one platform with zeal and enthusiasm.

He reiterated “we put Balochistan on the way of development within

limited resources and short time”.

He also thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who had

taken practical measures for progress of the province.

On the occasion, he announced Rs 5 lakh for the students of various schools who

presented national songs and plays in connection with the Independence Day, despite Rs

5 lakh was announced for Service and General Administration (S&GAD) of government

departments including Police, FC, Education, Sports and various public and private

organisations, schools that had also arranged seminars, conferences, exhibitions and

tableaus to celebrate the day with national spirit.

Different ceremonies were also held in connection with the Independence

Day in respective parts of the province including Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat,

Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Turbat, Panjgur, Jaffarabad, Nasriabad, Sibi and other areas.