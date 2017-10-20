700 China-Europe freight trains to depart Xinjiang in 2017

BEIJING, Oct 20 (APP): A total of 700 China-Europe freight trains are expected to depart from Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, by the end of 2017, the regional logistic center said Thursday.

Over 500 China-Europe freight trains have already headed westwards from the city this year, far more than the total number last year.

Urumqi, the regional capital of Xinjiang, is a transport hub for China-Europe freight train routes.

With trade volume increasing between China and European countries in recent years, Urumqi has started to offer “point-to-point” customized services to cut transport costs and time.

The one-stop service integrates customs clearing, inspection and quarantine, train transportation, and freight logistics.

In October, more than 5,000 cargo train trips have been made between Chinese and European cities since the start of the direct rail freight services six years ago, according to China Railway Corporation.