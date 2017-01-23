ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A consignment of seven new modern
locomotives have reached Karachi from the United States to reinforce
Pakistan Railways’ existing fleet.
“Pakistan will receive a total of 55 locomotives in different
phases from the US. The remaining 48 are expected to be handed over
to the Pakistan Railways by June 2017,” official sources in the
Ministry of Railways told APP Monday.
Commenting on specifications of the locomotives, they said
these were 4,000 Horsepower modern diesel locomotives of General
Electric with 676 mm gauge and fully assembled.4000 Horsepower
The 137 tonne six-axle locomotives are designed for a maximum
speed of 120 km per hour, and are expected to provide better fuel
efficiency and longer maintenance intervals than Pakistan Railways’
current fleet.
The locomotives, with each one has 12-cylinder of 563 horse
power engine, would help cope with the harsh operating conditions in
Pakistan, having additional cooling capacity and an air-conditioned
cab suitable for bidirectional operation.
This is ever first consignment of evolution series locomotives
to anywhere South Asia, which Pakistan has received ever first time,
they added.
According to the contract, they said USA based Corys Electric
Company has to supply a full-scope simulator for driver training.
They said the locomotives would be used for transporting the
imported coal from Karachi’s Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in
Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh.
In 2015, they said that Pakistan Railways had signed an
agreement with USA for provision of 55 General Electric diesel
locomotives, out of which 40 would be used to haul imported coal
from Karachi to the Sahiwal and Jamshoro power stations and 15 in
general freight services.
7 latest locomotives reach Pakistan from US
ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A consignment of seven new modern