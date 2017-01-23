7 latest locomotives reach Pakistan from US

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A consignment of seven new modern

locomotives have reached Karachi from the United States to reinforce

Pakistan Railways’ existing fleet.

“Pakistan will receive a total of 55 locomotives in different

phases from the US. The remaining 48 are expected to be handed over

to the Pakistan Railways by June 2017,” official sources in the

Ministry of Railways told APP Monday.

Commenting on specifications of the locomotives, they said

these were 4,000 Horsepower modern diesel locomotives of General

Electric with 676 mm gauge and fully assembled.4000 Horsepower

The 137 tonne six-axle locomotives are designed for a maximum

speed of 120 km per hour, and are expected to provide better fuel

efficiency and longer maintenance intervals than Pakistan Railways’

current fleet.

The locomotives, with each one has 12-cylinder of 563 horse

power engine, would help cope with the harsh operating conditions in

Pakistan, having additional cooling capacity and an air-conditioned

cab suitable for bidirectional operation.

This is ever first consignment of evolution series locomotives

to anywhere South Asia, which Pakistan has received ever first time,

they added.

According to the contract, they said USA based Corys Electric

Company has to supply a full-scope simulator for driver training.

They said the locomotives would be used for transporting the

imported coal from Karachi’s Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in

Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh.

In 2015, they said that Pakistan Railways had signed an

agreement with USA for provision of 55 General Electric diesel

locomotives, out of which 40 would be used to haul imported coal

from Karachi to the Sahiwal and Jamshoro power stations and 15 in

general freight services.