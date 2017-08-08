7.0-magnitude quake hits SW China’s Sichuan Province

CHENGDU, Aug 8 (APP/Xinhua): A 7.0-magnitude earthquake jolted

Jiuzhaigou County in southwest China’s Sichuan Province at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 33.2 degrees north latitude and 103.82

degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 20 km, the center said in a statement.

Sangey, a staff worker with the popular Jiuzhaigou tourist site, told

Xinhua on telephone that some houses in the scenic spot collapsed and cracked in wake of the powerful quake and authorities are organizing young people to help evacuate residents.

Li Changyong, head of the Jiuzhaigou county health and family planning

bureau, said the quake was strongly felt in the county seat and many residents rushed outside buildings. Li said there was no immediate reports of deaths and injuries.

The quake was also strongly felt in the provincial capital Chengdu

about 300 km south of the epicenter.