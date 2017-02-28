6th Sharjah Forum: Registration for participants, volunteers opens

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Sharjah Government Media Bureau
(SGMB) Tuesday said that the registration for the participants and
volunteers was open for the 6th International Government
Communication Forum (IGCF) 2017 that would mark the culmination of
the recommendations of previous five forums.
The Forum would be held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr
Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of
Sharjah on March 22-23, 2017 on the theme of `Societal
Participation.Comprehensive Development,’ said a press release
received here.
Manager of the International Government Communication Forum
Jawaher Al Naqbi said that the Forum would provide an integrated
vision of the various aspects of development that concern
communities and would hopefully contribute to the launch of
campaigns targeted at those most affected.
This, she said, would bolster IGCF’s pioneering role in
implementing initiatives aimed at supporting government
communication in shaping the third millennium.
The IGCF Manager explained that the Forum would highlight the
commitment of Sharjah and the UAE to the United Nations’ Sustainable
Development Goals through two central focus areas – internal and
external.
She said that the internal focus area would explore government
communication messages to citizens and residents of the UAE. These
messages concern important topics of local and global interest, such
as rationalising energy consumption, boosting sustainability,
promoting clean energy, reducing toxic emissions, improving women’s
status and social empowerment, and enhancing knowledge.
Messages that underpin development projects with social,
economic and humanitarian dimensions also belong under this
category, she added.
Jawaher Al Naqbi said the external focus area would highlight
the UAE’s support for a wide range of worldwide development projects
that aimed at advancing the infrastructure, healthcare, education
and science sectors, and offer humanitarian aid to nations most in
need.
Sharjah Government Media Bureau announced that registration
for the Forum had been opened at the official website www.sgci.ae .
Government communication professionals, employees of local and
federal government entities, representatives of civil society
organisations, journalists, media and communication students, and
all those who are interested in the Forum’s topics can register
their details online ahead of the event.
The Bureau also pointed out that university students –
Emiratis and expats alike – interested in helping to organise the
event can now register on a dedicated volunteers’ page on the
website.
Outlining the objectives of the Forum, Jawaher Al Naqbi said
the Forum would relaunch the efforts to address the environmental
and socio-economic challenges of the third millennium in a
responsible manner, and provide a platform for creating a true
development culture.
In this context, it will also examine the importance of
coordinating government communication campaigns between countries,
media organisations and awareness centres. We will seek to
communicate a common message that contributes to shaping local and
international public opinion as part of our commitment to the
principles of sustainable development.”
She said the government rulings alone were not enough to
change the practices of companies, institutions, civil society
organisations and public entities in dealing with global issues.
Government communication plays a vital role in highlighting global
trends through campaigns that target various segments.”
IGCF 2017 will examine how to utilise government communication
to serve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of
this effort, it will also explore the vital role of government
communication in achieving the noble goals that have become the top
priority of government programmes, international institutions, media
organisations and civil society.
