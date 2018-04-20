6th Round of Pakistan-Japan Security Dialogue held in Tokyo

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):The 6th round of Pakistan-Japan Security Dialogue (Politico-Military Dialogue) was held in Tokyo on Friday and both sides agreed for further enhancing the bilateral relationship in wide range of areas..

The Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad while the Japanese side by Director

General, Southeast and Southwest Asian Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Japan Mr. Shigeki Takizaki, says a press release received from Tokyo here.

During the dialogue, a comprehensive review of the bilateral security ties was undertaken by both sides. It was agreed that

both sides enjoyed cordial relations, free from any historical baggage.

The two sides exchanged views on the evolving security situation in their respective regions as well as multilateral security

scenario.

The Additional Secretary (AP) briefed the Japanese side on the comprehensive efforts Pakistan has made towards helping Afghanistan in furthering Afghan-owned and Afghan-led efforts for peace and stability.

He also highlighted the deplorable human rights violations by the Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and the need

for the international community to urge India to stop the atrocities and to engage with Pakistan to resolve the long outstanding

Kashmir dispute.

The Additional Secretary also briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts. As part of the Bilateral

Security Dialogue the 9th round of Military-to-Military talks were also held on April 19. The Pakistani side was led by Rear

Admiral Ovais Ahmad Bilgrami, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence Pakistan while the Japanese side was led by

Mr. Osamu Izawa, Director General for International Affairs, Ministry of Defence Japan.

The talks included review of security situation around Pakistan and Japan as well as defence policies of both countries.

The matters related to promotion of defence cooperation and exchanges were also discussed.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhance defence relations for the promotion of international peace and security.

The Politico-Military Dialogue between Pakistan and Japan is an important forum for exchange of views on a broad range

of security related issues of mutual interest and is part of the various bilateral dialogue processes covering the whole range

of political, economic and security issues.