6th Chief of Naval Staff Amareur Golf Cup concludes

ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP): Tariq Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club, Islamabad, won the 6th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup 2017 that concluded here at Margalla Greens Golf Club, (MGGC).

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the chief guest at prize distribution ceremony.

The Chief of the Naval Staff on the onset of his address congratulated all the prize winners for their well-earned success and commended all the participants for their spirited participation in the Championship,said in statement issued by Director General Public Relations Pakistan Navy here on Sunday.

The Naval Chief said that playing golf at the scenic foothills of Margalla was always a pleasant and refreshing experience and it was a pleasure for Pakistan Navy to have provided such a facility for the golfers in the country, especially for the residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The Navy is promoting Golf through conduct of such Championships and this event marks yet another opportunity for the Amateur civilian golfers to demonstrate their skills and craft while playing at par with the service golfers.

The Naval Chief also mentioned that the golfers from all parts of the country have enjoyed playing at MGGC and the organizing committee has extended them all the hospitality to make it a comfortable and entertaining experience.

He also thanked the sponsors especially Toyota Motors and Bahria Foundation for extending their support, and media for the appropriate coverage of the Championship for projecting a positive image of the country.

Earlier the prizes were distributed amongst winner of all categories including Amateur, Seniors, Ladies and Juniors, whereas the main trophy was given to the best Amateur in the net category, Tariq Mehmood from Margalla Green Golf Club, Islamabad.