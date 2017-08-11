ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The preparations for celebrating 70th
Independence Day (I-Day) are in full swing in capital with
illuminated buildings and a number of colourful activities planned
to mark this occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm.
Different public and private departments will hold special
functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes,
photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and
debate competitions with focus on acknowledging the contribution of
leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa
will also arrange artisans exhibition, folk dance performances,
photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence
Day.
A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi
dresses, toys and other accessories are set up in different nook and
corner of the capital to attract youth and children.
Many food outlets are ready to offer Azadi deals with
discount to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops
offer huge variety of Azadi dresses.
One of the prominent features of the Independence Day
preparations is Azadi Train which will start its month long journey
across the country before August 14.
The Azadi Train will stop at every big station of the country
and hold musical shows, cultural dances and other activities.
“We have planned to wear Azadi dresses of green and white
colour, bangles and badges and visit some recreational place, if
weather remains pleasant”, said Afshan along with group of friends
at a Jashan-i-Azadi stall, Jinnah Super.
She said like every year, this year too, we will mark our
Independence Day with patriotic zeal.
Abid Shah, who lives in Sector I-8, said,”The stalls set up on
the roadside area in the I-8 Markaz have become center of attraction
for most of the people.”
He said, “I see huge rush of children and youngsters at these
stalls while going back to home in the evening every day since the
start of August which reflects their patriotic spirit and
enthusiasm.”
Sania Aslam, a young student, said, “I and my friends will
wear the flag coloured suits on I Day. We will also visit market
for buying other matching items like green and white bangles,
shoes and pin badges.”
She said I- Day had now become a day of festivities and
people irrespective of their age participate in the activities with
zeal to mark the day.
ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The preparations for celebrating 70th