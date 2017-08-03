Country can’t afford politics of agitation: Shehbaz

LAHORE, August 03 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the country could not afford the

politics of agitation and the elements involved in negative

politics should show a mature behaviour.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that coming

to power through conspiracies was no politics. In fact, politics

is the name of selfless service to the public, he added.

“The defeated elements lack the passion for public service and

they have nothing to deliver to masses. It is sanguine that the

Pakistan Muslim League-N has promoted transparency in the country

and the transparent projects of our government are an example of

its own,” he added.

The chief minister said that no one could allege corruption

of even a single penny in the mega projects and the world also

acknowledged the transparent economic policies of the PML-N

government in Pakistan.

“Muhammad Nawaz Sharif promoted the culture of merit and

transparency during his four-year tenure and mega projects of

trillions of rupees have been completed in a very transparent

manner.

“The looters of public money and the ones who have promoted

nepotism should first peep into their own inner-self,” he

added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of the people

due to his revolutionary steps for national development, adding

that his matchless reforms for national development would be written

in golden letters. He said that the development projects completed

during the tenure of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had no example in the

70 years history of the country. Despite obstacles, he said, energy projects had been completed in a record period of time during the

last four years.

The completion of energy projects would help eliminate unemployment

and poverty besides helping the nation to get rid of the menace of load-shedding. The overcoming of energy crisis would run the wheel of the industry and prosperity would usher in, he added.

He said that prosperous, strong and peaceful Pakistan was

our destination and all should work hard round-the-clock to achieve this goal. He announced that development agenda would

be furthered with full speed. He said that the PML-N had always pursued

principled-politics and prioritised national interest.

He said that democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions

was in the interest of the country and popularity of those trying to come to power through backdoor would be exposed fully in the 2018 elections.

The nation was well aware of the performance of the political elements making hue and cry currently.

He said that the nation would not allow anybody to play with its

destiny, now. The politics of hypocrites and spoilers would be eliminated forever. He said that Pakistan consisted of all of us and we all have to take the country forward.