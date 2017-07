Pre Quarter finals decided in Pakistan Open tennis

LAHORE, July 27 (APP)- Pre Quarter finals were decided in U18 competition of the Pakistan Open tennis championship here on

Thursday at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Bagh-e-Jinnah grass courts.

In the under 18 Pre quarter final KPK Top Seed Yousaf Khan

beat Karachi boy Nouman Aftab 6-3, 7-6, Muhammad Said beat Abdullah

6-1, 6-1, Hafiz Arbab Ali beat Saad Abid 6-3, 6-2, Ahmad Kamil

beat Ibraheem Abbass by 6-0, 6-0, Mustafa Ali beat Hamaza bin

Rehan 6-2, 2-1 (Rtd), Muhammad Shoiab beat Ahmed Ehtasham 6-0,

6-2 and all lined up for the quarter finals.

In the under 16 pre quarter finals Muhammad Abdullah beat

Faizan Fayyaz 6-2, 6-2, Nouman Aftab beat Saif Aziz by 6-2, 6-1,

Nalain Abbass beat Ahmed Shaikh 6-1, 6-1, Subhan Bin Salik beat

Musa Haroon 6-2, 6-1, Muhammad Shoaib beat Usama Khan by 6-2, 6-3

and all moved to the quarter finals.

In the under 14 pre quarterfinals Hamaza bin Rehan beat Uziz

Khan 4-0, 4-0, Abdul Hanan beat Syed Muhammad Mustafa 4-2, 4-0,

Saif Ul Aziz beat Mubin Faheem 4-0, 4-1, Bilal Asim beat Hissam Ali

4-2, 4-1, Shahan Shah Nawaz beat Faizan Fayaz 4-2, 3-5, 4-0, Adil

Khan beat Hamza Jawad 4-3, 4-2, Hamid Israr beat Raja Hussain 4-1,

4-2 and all breezed into the quarterfinals.