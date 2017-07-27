Nisar vows to stand with Nawaz Sharif through thick and thin
ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan Thursday said he would remain steadfast with Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whatever verdict the Supreme Court announced
in the Panama Papers case.
Addressing a press conference here, he said last evening he had
decided to leave politics, resign from the National Assembly and his ministerial post on the day the Supreme Court announced its verdict in
the Panama Papers case.
“I had decided I will leave politics and the National Assembly
membership after the SC decision, whether in favour or against
Nawaz Sharif, and not to contest the next election.”
He, however, changed the decision after holding meetings with
Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cabinet colleagues, including
Ishaq Dar, Saad Rafique and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and many other
friends, he added.
He categorically denied that he was aspiring for the prime
minister’s office.
Nisar said his biggest privilege was that he was a member of the
National Assembly and represented 500,000 people of his constituency.
“I am proud of my electorate and constituency,” he said, adding
that he was now fed up as politics had become ‘a joke and a
pack of lies’.