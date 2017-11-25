66 policemen injured in clashes with protestors

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP)::At least 66 policemen have been injured during clashes with protestors staging a sit-in here at the Faizabad Interchange, a police official said on Saturday.

Clashes erupted when the operation to clear Faizabad Interchange from protesters began early morning. Heavy contingents of police, Frontier Constabulary and Rangers were deployed, who used

tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The official said four inspectors Abdul Jabbar, Qasim Niazi, Nazar Muhammad Qureshi and Zulfiqar were also injured.