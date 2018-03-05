63.87 men, 49.09 women registered with NADRA till-date: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry on Monday informed the Senate that 63.87 million male and 49.09 female were registered with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) till date.

Responding to a motion, moved by Senator Mohsin Aziz to discuss the non-issuance of CNICs to a large number of women in the country which was resulting in the non-registration of their names in the voter’s list, the minister said that although there was a gape of 30 million between male and female registration but the government was committed to provide all kind of assistance to facilitate females in registration of their names with NADRA.

He said the government had established separate centers throughout the country to facilitate females for registration of their names, adding that two days in a week – Friday and Saturday- had also been dedicated for women.

He said the government was also in the process to hire new female staff to facilitate women for their registration. He said the NADRA and Election Commission of Pakistan had also launched a drive for registration of female voters.

He said from October to February, as many as 7,38705 women got their names registered with the authority. He said during the year 2017, more than 2.2 million women were registered with NADRA as voters. He said all the regional offices of NADRA were given a target to register 1,600,00 new voters.