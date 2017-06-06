Pakistan economy to grow by 5pc during next fiscal year: Moody’s

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Pakistan economy to grow by 5

percent during the next fiscal year, credit rating agency Moody’s

said in a report released on Tuesday.

The report described that the budget is based on a real GDP

growth target of 6.0% for FY2018, after 5.3% in FY2017 which was

revised down from 5.7% driven by a significant increase in

development spending related to the China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) project, primarily for energy and transportation

infrastructure, private news channel reported.

“We expect real GDP growth to be closer to 5.0% in both

FY2017 and FY2018, due primarily to CPEC project implementation

risks and capacity constraints on government development

spending,” says Moody’s Investors Service.

Credit-positive commitment to moderate budget deficit

maintained On 26 May, Pakistan (B3 stable) unveiled its federal

budget for the fiscal year ending June 2018 (FY2018), which

targets higher development spending-led growth and a broadly

stable budget deficit.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a

4.1% of GDP fiscal deficit target for FY2018, similar to the 4.2%

provisional estimate for FY2017 and much lower than a peak of more

than 8.1% of GDP in FY2013.

Moody’s further highlighted that the re-asserted commitment

to moderate deficits is credit positive for Pakistan whose debt

burden, at nearly 67% of GDP in 2016, and large gross borrowing

requirements, at nearly 32% of GDP, are constraints on the

sovereign rating.

Implementation of the budget measures would support

Pakistan’s credit profile by helping to relieve supply-side

infrastructure bottlenecks, which constrain the country’s economic

development.

However, budget execution risk is high, given relatively

ambitious GDP growth and revenue assumptions, as well as limited

institutional capacity to spend development funds.

Besides somewhat lower GDP growth than assumed in the

budget, Moody’s expect the fiscal deficit to be wider than the

government forecasts, at about 4.7% of GDP in FY2017 and 5.0% of

GDP in FY2018.

On the revenue side, the government projects an approximate

11% increase in FY2018 over FY2017 (a 3.0% increase over FY2017

budgeted revenues).

“Given our forecast of about 10% nominal GDP growth in

FY2018, this implies a tax buoyancy of around 1.4, which would

indicate a high degree of tax revenue responsiveness to movements

in GDP,” the report stated.

It further said that the government projects about a 2%

increase in current expenditure and a 40% increase in development

spending relative to downwardly revised estimates for FY2017.

In years past, limited capacity to spend budgeted

development funds restricted such expenditure, particularly at the

provincial level.

“We believe it will be difficult for the government to fully

realize its ambitious development spending targets this year,

absent material institutional strengthening,” the report added.