60,000 Afghan children born in Pakistan every year

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Approximately, 60,000 children are born to Afghan refugees every year in Pakistan, said a report of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has been hosting almost 1.6 million registered Afghan refugees – the largest refugee population globally, an official of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.
