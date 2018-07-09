6 countries foreign players to visit Pakistan for Int’l Squash tournaments

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Foreign players from 6 countries will be participating in International Men and Women Squash tournaments to take place here at Mushaf Squash Complex in September.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Game Development Officer, Flight Lieutenant Aamir Iqbal said Chief of the Air Staff (COAS) International Men Squash and Pakistan International Women Squash tournaments will be played here from September 10 to 15.

“The foreign players from 6 countries to participate in the tournaments include Hong Kong, Malaysia, Egypt, Iran, Thailand and Netherlands,” he said.

He said the Men’s event will have a cash award of US$ 30,000 while women’s event will be of worth US$ 10,000. “Top seed in mens event will be Hong Kong’s Leo Au while Egypt’s Rowan will be the top seed in female event,” he said.