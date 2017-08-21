5th Session of Pakistan-Turkmenistan Joint Governmental Commission held

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP): The 5th Session of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan

Joint Governmental Commission (JGC) was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on August on 17-18 to intensify bilateral cooperation in diverse fields – including agriculture, communications, Information Technology, education, science & technology,industries, media and culture.

The Session was co-chaired by the Foreign Minister, Mr. Khawaja

Muhammad Asif and Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Mr. Rashid Meredov, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The implementation regarding the decisions of the last JGC Session

held in Islamabad in August 2014 was also reviewed. The two countries also focused on measures for enhanced connectivity including air and land linkages to promote trade, travel, tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Collaboration in the energy sector is a crucial component of the

bilateral relationship. Pakistan and Turkmenistan are engaged in the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, which holds huge potential for meeting Pakistan’s energy needs. The two sides would seek ways of ensuring early realization of these projects.

Pakistan and Turkmenistan traditionally enjoy close, cordial relations

marked by trust and understanding. Bilateral collaboration in different sectors has been growing steadily. The visit of the Foreign Minister to Turkmenistan has contributed to increased mutual cooperation on the bilateral and regional levels.

It would also reinforce Pakistan’s endeavors to deepen its engagement

with Central Asia and build a strong economic partnership with the region.