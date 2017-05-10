5th Round of Pakistan-Lithuania Bilateral Political Consultations

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Pakistan and Lithuania during 5th Round of

Bilateral Political Consultations have agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in the spheres of economy, trade, energy, investment, IT, science and technology, education, culture and parliamentary exchanges.

According to a foreign office announcement, the talks which held in

Vilnius on Tuesday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the evolving peace and security situations in their respective regions.

They also had a detailed exchange of views on regional and international

issues of importance and agreed to continue collaborating at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

The Pakistan side was led by Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua, Additional

Secretary (Europe), while Ambassador Eduardas Borisovas, Director for Latin America, Africa, Asia and Pacific Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Lithuanian delegation.

The Additional Secretary briefed on Pakistan’s efforts to reach out to

Afghanistan and India as part of Prime Minister’s vision for a peaceful neighborhood. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to constructively contribute towards the promotion of peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as commitment to dialogue with India for the resolution of all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He also highlighted the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian security forces against unarmed innocent Kashmiri civilians.

The Additional Secretary apprised the Lithuanian side of Pakistan’s

credentials for the membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), while emphasizing the need for a criteria-based, non-discriminatory approach for new non-NPT member states.

Pakistan and Lithuania closely cooperate on bilateral and multilateral

issues. The Annual Bilateral Political Consultations provide a useful platform to review progress in various fields and identify opportunities for future cooperation. The last session of these consultations was held in Islamabad in April 2014 and the next session will be held in Islamabad at mutually convenient dates.