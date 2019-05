LAHORE, May 21 (APP):The 5th Bahria Cup All Pakistan floodlit tape-ball cricket cup reached the pre-quarter final stage when eight matches were decided on the second day here on Tuesday at Bahria Cricket Stadium, Bahria Town.

Teams which qualified for the pre-quarter finals are: Pak Warriors, Babar J-3, Yarian Eleven, Kazmi Eleven, Sangla Eleven, Sharqpur Lions, Sunny Eleven, Melsi Eleven, Sajawal Eleven, Zain Eleven, Ghosia Eleven, United Eleven, Shahzeb Eleven, Haq Bahoo Eleven, Panther Eleven and Bhimber Eleven.

Following are the results of the matches:-

First match: United Eleven defeated Super Kings Eleven by 23 runs. United Eleven batted first, scored 70 runs in 4 overs and Super Kings made 47 runs.

Second match: Pak Warriors defeated ACES Eleven by 15 runs. Warriors batted first, scored 50 runs in 4 overs, and ACES Eleven scored 35 runs.

Third match: Melsi Eleven defeated Bahria Eleven by 7 runs. Melsi Eleven batted first, scored 53 runs in 4 overs, and Bahria Eleven made 46 runs.

Fourth match: Sajawal Eleven defeated Shahdarah Eleven by 1 run. Sajawal Eleven batted first, scored 58 runs in 4 overs, and Shahdarah Eleven scored 57 runs.

Fifth match: Haq Bahoo Eleven defeated Alif Lam Meem Eleven by 49 runs. Haq Bahoo batted first, scored 78 runs in 4 overs and Alif Lam Meem score 30 runs.

Sixth match: Bhimber Eleven defeated Ashrafia Eleven by 9 runs. Bhimber Eleven, batting first scored 59 runs in 4 overs, and Ashrafia Eleven scored 50 runs.

Seventh match: Himayat Kazmi Eleven defeated Jhooly Lal Eleven by 26 runs. Kazmi Eleven batted first, scored 65 runs in 4 overs and Jhooly Lal scored 39 runs.

Eighth match: Ghosia Eleven defeated Lahore Tigers by 5 runs. Ghosia Eleven batted first, scored 54 runs in 4 overs, and Lahore Tigers scored 49 runs.