5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games formally opens

ASHGABAT, (Turkmenistan), Sept 17 (APP): The 5th Asian Indoor

and

Martial Arts Games got under way on Sunday with 6000 athletes from 65 countries – 45

countries across Asia and 19 countries from Oceana with

one contingent of the refugees taking part in 21 disciplines.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berimuhamedov, Sheikh Ahmad

Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, President Olympic Committee of Asia, President of Pakistan

Mamnoon Hussain, President World Sports Journalist Body (AIPs)

Gianni Marlo (Itlay), Secretary General AIPS Amjad Aziz Malik (Pakistan) along with other

dignitaries formally inaugurated the Games.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berimuhamedov and Sheikh

Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, President Olympic Committee of Asia delivered

their speeches. A traditional 500 horse rally marking the opening day, followed by

colourful ceremony held at the newly built Ashgabat Olympic Stadium with a cost of US$

5 billion, it was packed with spectators, as Turkmenistan became the first Central Asian

country organizing the event under the supervision of the OCA and IOC.

The 135-member Pakistan contingent led by Chef de Mission Amjad

Ali Khan, Secretary IPC and President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt.

Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan marched past the main arena. The Pakistani flag

was carried by Shahzeb Janjua, who won the first gold medal along

with Muhammad Rafique Siddique in Men Duo Show event of the Ju-Jitsu on Saturday.

In his speech, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said that the

opening ceremony had become one of the most memorable moments of any

international multi-sports Games.

He said it gave the host city and the country the chance to

display their proud history and culture. It also brought together the athletes from various

countries and regions to share the special

experience.

He said: “The ceremony sets the scene for what is to come over

the next few days, highlighting not only the sports action but the

feeling of unity and solidarity among all participants to make the Games

a success.”

He said, this includes the athletes, coaches, team officials,

media and sponsors and of course, the spectators – who play such an important part in

an event, like this. On behalf of the Olympic Council

of Asia it is truly an honor for me to greet everyone on the occasion. Tonight is truly a

moment that Turkmenistan has been looking forward

since we have the honor of being awarded the Games in Dec 2010.

In his speech, President of Turkmenistan said the sports was

very much important for the youth and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games would

bring more to the youth of Ashgabat, besides helping in

spreading brotherhood and exchange of culture.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that

the horse run would be a great reflection of his country’s rich cultural, historical and

cultural heritage.

Pakistani athletes on Saturday put in a great show, especially in Jujitsu where they

grabbed a gold, two silver and three bronze medals,

besdies a bronze in traditional wrestling (by Ambareen). Pakistan has

a good chance of winning more medals in athletics, relay and men’s hurdles.

Olympians Maria Maratab, Mehboob Ali and Rabia Ashaq, and Zeenat, made a good

athletic side.

Pakistan will begin its athletic journey on Monday, as many as

seven male and four female athletes will part of the action. Secretary Athletic Federation

of Pakistan Muhammad Zafar is hopeful of solid show

from the athletes.

“We have done lot of hard work and I am sure enough the athlete

would spring surprise,” he added. After winning a bronze medal a senior official of the

Pakistan Wrestling Federation told APP that the country would be looking for more

medals in belt wrestling to be starting on (Monday). Similarly, Pakistan Weightlifting side

would start its

expedition from Sept. 20, Furqan Ahamd, Usman Amjad Rathor, Jamil Akhtar

are part of the Pakistan Squad.

Meanwhile, Isra Ilyas and Muhammad Faheem will begin medal quest

in Taekwondo on September 18-22. In the Traditional Wrestling Pakistan

only won one medal as Adnan Rana in -62kg, and Muhammad Saeed in -57kg

were disqualified and Benish Khan lost to Gulmira of Turkmenistan

in -70kg and Basit lost in 100kg weight against Samandar of Tajikistan

by 2-0 points.

Pakistan stands overall at fourth at the medal table on the

second day, winning seven medals, one gold, two silver and four bronze. Turkmenistan

with 16 gold, 14 silver and 7 bronze leading at the top

with 37 medals, Uzbekistan with two gold, three silver and eight bronze, Thailand is third

with two gold, two silver and three bronze.