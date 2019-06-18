BEIJING, June 18 (APP)::As a technological weapon and a factor as indispensable as air, water and sunshine, the 5G will provide strong support to the operation and development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)and Special Economic Zones.

“5G is a wireless sensor network connecting the whole system of CPEC and special economic zones. It can provide direct solutions for the grid, energy, transportation, security and other aspects of CPEC and special economic zones, thus bringing various social and economic benefits,” Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Chahar Institute told China Economic Net.