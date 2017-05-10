“Team Pakistan” participates in “Lord Mayor’s Dragon Boat Race” at Bradford

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): As part of the celebrations of Pakistan’s 70th

Independence Anniversary, the Consulate of Pakistan, Bradford for the first time took part in “Lord Mayor’s Dragon Boat Race” from May 5 to 7.

According to Pakistan High Commission in UK, this is one of the most

popular events organized by the Bradford City Council in Robert’s Park, Saltaire, Bradford.

The Consulate participated as “Team Pakistan” in the Youth and Senior

segments of the race.

The opening ceremony was held in Roberts Park, Bradford and was

inaugurated by the Lord Mayor of Bradford.

Pakistan Youth team stood 3rd among 41 schools participating from

Bradford and Leeds.

Pakistan Senior team was 6th among 45 teams participating which also

included teams from British Army, Fire Service, British Navy and Yorkshire Police.

Both teams had members of the British Pakistani community, Consulate

staff and children, and local people.

The festivity galvanized the local community, especially youth and enhanced community engagement with the City Council.

Around 100,000 people witnessed the races during the three days and appreciated Consulate’s youth engagement initiative in the Yorkshire region.