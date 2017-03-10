58 INGOs permitted to work registered with interior ministry: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (APP): Minister of State for Interior

Baligh-ur-Rehman Friday informed the Senate that the ministry

had registered 58 International Non Governmental Organisations

(INGOs) and they were allowed to work in the country.

Replying to a question in the upper house of the parliament,

the minister said total 142 applications were received by the

ministry for the INGOs registration.

He said according to clause 6.3 of INGO policy, INGOs

would be required to have their financial audit conducted by an

auditor approved by the INGO committee in the ministry.

He added according to clause 6.5, INGOs would be required

to make all payments above Rs 20,000 through banking channels.