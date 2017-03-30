57 suspects including 21 Afghans apprehended from Punjab, Cave of munition, narco unearthed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI Mar 30 (APP): The Law Enforcement Agencies

apprehended 57 suspects including 21 Afghans from parts of Punjab

while unearthed munition cave and sizeable quantity of narcotics

from a remote location of Balochistan, in sequel to the on going

operation Radd-ul-Fasaad (RUF).

According to an update on RUF issued by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) here on Thursday, as result of search and

Intelligence Based Operations conducted by Punjab Rangers in Attock,

Islamabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Lahore, DG Khan, Rahim Yar

Khan and Rajanpur 57 suspects including 21 Afghan nationals were

apprehended. Cache of arms and ammunition was recovered during the

operations.

As result of an IBO in Noshki area of Balochistan, by Frontier

Corps Balochistan huge cache of ammunition along with large

quantity of narcotics were recovered, which were buried in a cave.