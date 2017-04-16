PM Nawaz Sharif has brought economic security, peace : Walker Kharlzada

ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP): Internationally renowned

peacewalker Kharlzada Kasrat Rai, is all set to hold 2700-

kilometre walk from Khunjrab-to-Gawadar to highlight ‘Khushhal

Pakistan’ – projecting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has brought

economic prosperity and economic security in the country.

Earlier, having held many walks for projecting Pakistan

and Pakistanis as vibrant and resolute nation, he will start

his next walk in July this year which he will complete in

60-day. It will be the second longest walk of his career.

He made a record by holding the longest walk in the

Year-2013 when traveled on foot from Karachi to Makkah Al

Mukarammah, carrying Pakistani Flag in his hands and covering

6387 KM in 117 days.

The starting point of his walk was Quaid’s Moseleum which

culminated at Haram Makki Sharif at Makkah Al Mukarramah. The

purpose of the walk was to highlight Pakistan’s role in global

peace.

“The project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and

also the economic vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inspired

me to carry out my next walk on CPEC route,” told Kharlzada while

talking to APP here Sunday.

He said “Many economic achievements and developmental projects

have been carried out by PM Nawaz Sharif which have restored the

confidence of global business tycoons to invest in Pakistan. CPEC,

itself is a game-changer in this region which will lead Pakistan

towards prosperous future and progress. This could be possible only

with economic vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

Informing about his earlier walks, he said that he had done

two walks from Khyber to Karachi, one walk from Lahore to

Islamabad and Islamabad to Chakothi.

Internationally, he had two walks, one from Karachi to Makkah

Al Maukarammah. In this walk he crossed five countries including

Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Then, he held a

walk from Jeddah to Riyadh.

“There has always been a purpose behind my each walk. I love

Pakistan and love those who love Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is one

of those,” said Kharlzada.

He said :”This is not what I feel, this is what every common

man feels as I am in contact with these commoners who rallied around

me in villages, towns, cities raising slogans for Pakistan Zindabad

when I entered these localities carrying Pakistani Flag. They feel

that Nawaz Sharif has brought a change and secured the future of our

next generation.”