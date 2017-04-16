PM Nawaz Sharif has brought economic security, peace : Walker Kharlzada

ISLAMABAD, April 16 (APP): Internationally renowned
peacewalker Kharlzada Kasrat Rai, is all set to hold 2700-
kilometre walk from Khunjrab-to-Gawadar to highlight ‘Khushhal
Pakistan’ – projecting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has brought
economic prosperity and economic security in the country.
Earlier, having held many walks for projecting Pakistan
and Pakistanis as vibrant and resolute nation, he will start
his next walk in July this year which he will complete in
60-day. It will be the second longest walk of his career.
He made a record by holding the longest walk in the
Year-2013 when traveled on foot from Karachi to Makkah Al
Mukarammah, carrying Pakistani Flag in his hands and covering
6387 KM in 117 days.
The starting point of his walk was Quaid’s Moseleum which
culminated at Haram Makki Sharif at Makkah Al Mukarramah. The
purpose of the walk was to highlight Pakistan’s role in global
peace.
“The project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and
also the economic vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inspired
me to carry out my next walk on CPEC route,” told Kharlzada while
talking to APP here Sunday.
He said “Many economic achievements and developmental projects
have been carried out by PM Nawaz Sharif which have restored the
confidence of global business tycoons to invest in Pakistan. CPEC,
itself is a game-changer in this region which will lead Pakistan
towards prosperous future and progress. This could be possible only
with economic vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”
Informing about his earlier walks, he said that he had done
two walks from Khyber to Karachi, one walk from Lahore to
Islamabad and Islamabad to Chakothi.
Internationally, he had two walks, one from Karachi to Makkah
Al Maukarammah. In this walk he crossed five countries including
Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Then, he held a
walk from Jeddah to Riyadh.
“There has always been a purpose behind my each walk. I love
Pakistan and love those who love Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif is one
of those,” said Kharlzada.
He said :”This is not what I feel, this is what every common
man feels as I am in contact with these commoners who rallied around
me in villages, towns, cities raising slogans for Pakistan Zindabad
when I entered these localities carrying Pakistani Flag. They feel
that Nawaz Sharif has brought a change and secured the future of our
next generation.”