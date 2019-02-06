52nd PCB Board of Governors meeting

LAHORE, Feb 06 (APP):The 52nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors (BoG) will take place here at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday.

PCB, Chairman Ehsan Mani will chair the meeting, while Shah Dost and Akbar Durrani will attend their first PCB BoG meetings, said a spokesman of the PCB on Wednesday evening.

Shah has replaced Murad Ismail as a Member following the recent Quetta Region elections, while Akbar has replaced Jamil Ahmed as Secretary IPC as well as an Ex-Officio Member.