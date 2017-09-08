52nd anniversary of Pakistan Navy Day celebrated

KARACHI, Sept 8 (APP): The 8th of September was celebrated

as `Pakistan Navy Day’ to commemorate Pakistan Navy’s stunning

performance against a much bigger enemy during 1965 War.

A PN statement here on Friday said that daring raid by

Pakistan Navy Warships on Dwarka and bottling up of entire Indian

Navy Fleet by PN Submarine Ghazi are the glorious reminiscence of

the day.

It said that in order to commemorate this day and to pay

tributes to our Shuhada and Ghazis whose sacrifices and gallant

acts instill in us renewed spirit and unabating resolve, Pakistan

Navy arranged an impressive Four Dimensional demonstration of

naval capabilities at PNS Qasim, Manora Karachi.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, was the

chief guest on the occasion. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah was also present.

The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their

capabilities included Fly past by Pak Navy Aviation assets,

Search and Rescue operation drills by PN Helicopters, Para jumps,

Frogman attack, Vessel Board Search and Seizure Operation and

Fast Boat Recovery etc.

Beach Assault drills were performed by Pakistan Navy Special

Operation Forces comprising Pak Marines and Special Service Group

(Navy).

Pakistan Navy Frigate, Submarine, and Missile boats were

also part of the demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest highlighted

Pakistan Navy’s heroic performance during 1965 war with reverence

and pride, and expressed his satisfaction at the level of

Pakistan Navy’s competence and capabilities displayed during the

demonstration.

He further said that government of Pakistan accords due

priority to the defence needs of the country in general and gives

importance to advancement and strengthening of Pakistan Navy in

particular.

A large number of Civil and Military dignitaries, families

of Shuhada and war veterans were also present on the occasion.