5297 feeders to have zero loadshedding: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari on Monday appreciating the efforts of the government

regarding overcoming loadshedding said that 5297 feeders will have zero loadshedding across the country.

“We have 2700 mega watt surplus energy in the system, ” he said while talking to a news channel.

“All out efforts would be made, next summer to meet the demand of electricity in the country,” he said.

To a question about line losses, he said that incentives would be given to the staffers working for the

water and power, to reduce the losses.

To another question regarding power theft cases, he said that strict action would be taken against those

elements and areas found involved in such activities.

He said that distribution companies should focus on customer oriented policy.

There was also need to revamp the system of Boards, he said adding that steps would be taken to empower

the members in this regard.