Govt to bring back illegal money from Swiss Banks: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday hailed the government initiative for bringing back the tax evaded money deposited in Swiss banks by Pakistanis for decades.

Talking to media persons in the Parliament House Lobby he said the government in this regard would sign an agreement with Switzerland under which both the countries would share information about the illegal money of Pakistanis deposited in Swiss Banks.

He said the information about the actual figure of the amount deposited in Swiss banks would be shared after investigation.

It would also be investigated that whether this amount had been transferred in Swiss banks legally or illegally and how much tax was paid on it, he remarked.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada while talking to media said that the black money deposited in Swiss banks by Pakistanis would be brought back.