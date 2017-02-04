500 bed cancer hospital in Capital soon: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration

and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Saturday said a new 500 bed cancer hospital would be established in the federal capital soon.

Addressing an awareness seminar held in connection with

International Cancer Day, the minister said the PC I of the

hospital had already approved with the estimated cost of

Rs 21 billion.

The seminar was organized by Pakistan Atomic Energy

Commission (PAEC) here at Nori Hospital.

Dr Tariq Fazl said the mission of the government was to

facilitate masses and ensure their fundamental rights at their doorsteps.

He said sensitization of the people on the fatal disease

of cancer would help reduce death ratio in the country and for the purpose collective efforts from all segments of the society were required.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary of National Health

Services, Regulations and Coordination Muhammad Ayub Sheikh said unfortunately the number of cancer patients had been increasing

for last so many years.

Around 100,000 people died of cancer in 2015, which was

quite a high death ratio but it could be countered through awareness raising, he added.

The Secretary Health said the ministry had taken a number

of steps against factors causing or contributing towards

spreading the disease.

He said tobacco advertisement had been totally banned

as well as import, sale, and use of ‘Sheesha’ had also been restricted to keep the youth safe from their their harmful affects.

The secretary said in the past monthly medicine of a

Hepatitis B or C patient cost almost Rs 2.7 million, which had

now been reduced to Rs 5,800 due to the endeavours of the ministry.

Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Managing Director Barrister Abid

Waheed Sheikh said the PBM had provided medical assistance to

44,000 cancer patients during last three years.

The PBM, he said, would extend all out support for the

welfare of needy patients under the directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He also announced two ambulances for Nori Hospital which

would be handed over soon.

Director Nori Hospital Dr Faheem Ali said currently 35

cancer hospitals in the country were providing services to patients. Eighteen of them were being run by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), which were catering almost 80 per cent of the patients, he added.

He said unfortunately the cancer patients approached

hospital when their disease had attained stage three or four and that was the reason that 62 to 70 per cent could not survive.

He said the ratio of cancer patients was comparatively

high in under developed countries, including Pakistan, due to malnutrition, pollution, unhealthy lifestyle etc.

He said all shold help create awareness about the cancer

disease so that people have medical check up as it would help diagnose the disease at earlier stage.

A large number of medical students, officials of ministries of

Health and CADD and people from different walks of life attended the seminar.