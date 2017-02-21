50 Community Colleges to be set up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): The Florida State University and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Tuesday agreed to establish 50 community colleges in Pakistan on the lines of American Community College system.

“It was mutually agreed that as a pilot project, 50 community colleges

will be established in Pakistan on the lines of American Community College system,” a PID press release said.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Prof Jeffery Milligan of Florida State University and Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema here.

The meeting was aimed at promoting linkages and partnership in technical and vocational sector between Pakistan and America.

The two sides also discussed important steps including introduction of

modern trends and methods in the TVET sector, up-gradation of curriculum, promotion of linkages with the community colleges of America, instructors’ training and to start exchange programme in cooperation with USEF.

Prof Milligan commended the role of NAVTTC and assured to provide modern training to instructors and teachers to give a boost to TVET (Technical Vocational Education and Training) sector of Pakistan.