5-year-old cardiac patient to undergo free operation on Maryam Nawaz’s directions

MULTAN, May 2 (APP): A five-year-old cardiac patient named Aiman Fatima will undergo free of charge operation at Sharif Medical Complex Lahore in a couple of days.

Fatima’s father Amanat, who is a ‘Gol Gappay’ seller, told APP here on

Tuesday that he had sent an application to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz for treatment of his ailing daughter through local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership.

He informed that he was unable to bear expenditure of her treatment as he lived hand to mouth.

He said that Maryam Nawaz called him to Lahore soon after receiving his application, as his daughter’s treatment was not possible at Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) Multan.

All the tests of Fatima had been conducted, Amanat said and added that she would undergo operation after two days on the directions of Maryam Nawaz.

He said that they were much pleased by good will gesture of Maryam Nawaz.