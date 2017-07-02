Six die, 24 injured in van cylinder blast

MULTAN, July 2 (APP): Six people were killed while

24 others received serious burns when a van caught fire

due to alleged cylinder blast at Head Muhammadwala

Bridge on Sunday

According to Rescue 1122, the van was coming from

Chowk Munda, Layyah, and the affected people belonged to a

family.

The deceased are identified as Furrukh Bibi, Shimshad

Bibi, Saima, Sonia and Tania while identity of a victim

could not be ascertained yet, said District Emergency

Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah.

The injured are identified as Aresha, 7, Zain,13,

Hussain,11, Arham,22, Sajida,30, Mujahid,13,

Zain,9, Ruqqiya,40, Ahsin,1, Kirn,20, Saima,22, Maryum,

40, Fozia,8, Musa,4, Shehla,27, Rukhsar,13, Rimsha,16,

Azra,30, Kirn, 17, and Naseem,40.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital.

The hospital sources stated that the best possible

treatment facilities were being provided to the injured.