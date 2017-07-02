Six die, 24 injured in van cylinder blast

MULTAN, July 2 (APP): Six people were killed while
24 others received serious burns when a van caught fire
due to alleged cylinder blast at Head Muhammadwala
Bridge on Sunday
According to Rescue 1122, the van was coming from
Chowk Munda, Layyah, and the affected people belonged to a
family.
The deceased are identified as Furrukh Bibi, Shimshad
Bibi, Saima, Sonia and Tania while identity of a victim
could not be ascertained yet, said District Emergency
Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah.
The injured are identified as Aresha, 7, Zain,13,
Hussain,11, Arham,22, Sajida,30, Mujahid,13,
Zain,9, Ruqqiya,40, Ahsin,1, Kirn,20, Saima,22, Maryum,
40, Fozia,8, Musa,4, Shehla,27, Rukhsar,13, Rimsha,16,
Azra,30, Kirn, 17, and Naseem,40.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Nishtar Hospital.
The hospital sources stated that the best possible
treatment facilities were being provided to the injured.
