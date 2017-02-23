PM given guard of honour at Turkey’s Chankaya Palace

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was given a warm welcome Thursday by the government of Turkey with a formal welcome ceremony held here at the Chankaya Palace.

A red carpet was rolled out for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who arrived at the Chankaya Palace – the Prime Minister’s Office, to meet his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim.

The Turkish prime minister received Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival and the two leaders warmly greeted each other.

National anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

A contingent of the Turkish armed forces presented salute to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Both the prime ministers inspected the guard of honour.

Later, the two leaders proceeded for a meeting.